Shehu Sani reacts to Katsina mosque attack

Shehu Sani has reacted to the abduction of Muslim worshippers by hoodlums suspected to be bandits in Katsina State.

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, while reacting to the abduction of 40 Muslim worshippers on Monday morning during the Laylatul Qadr prayer by hoodlums suspected to be bandits in Kwata, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State described the incident as unfortunate and sad.

Sani, in a tweet via its Twitter handle, said “The news that Bandits invaded a mosque in Katsina and abducted twelve people during Night prayers is unfortunate and Sad.

“Complete devotion is impossible when one’s ears are with the Iman and eyes are watching out through the windows.”

SP Gambo Ishaka, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the attack while stressing that 30 of the abductees have been rescued by the joint security operatives.

He said “The report is true. Hoodlums attacked a Mosque in Kwata and abducted over 40 persons but we were able to rescue 30 of them.

“Investigation is on top gear to ensure the remaining ten are rescued and the criminals are brought to book.”