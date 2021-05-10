Home Daily News Headlines Osinbajo, Mimiko, Daniel attend service of songs for late Dare Adeboye (Photos)

Kazeem Ugbodaga
Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo were among those who attended the service of songs for late Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Also at the event were former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Hundreds of well wishers also attended the event held at the Redemption Camp on Monday evening.

Osinbajo, Dolapo and others at the event
Tears flowed freely as friends and well wishers recounted Dare’s last moment.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu were not at the service of songs in line with Yoruba tradition.

See photos from the event captured by Efunla Ayodele.

Leke Adeboye paying glowing tribute to his late brother
Weeping and wailing among the Adeboyes
Nathaniel Bassey displaying at the event
Nathaniel Bassey displaying at the event
One of the Adeboyes weeping
Wife of Dare Adeboye weeping
A child of the deceased paying tribute to her late father
A worshipper in the spirit at the event
Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo
Former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko at the even
Former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko at the even
RCCCG choir ministering
RCCCG choir ministering
Otunba Gbenga Daniel at the event

 

