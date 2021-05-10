Osinbajo, Mimiko, Daniel attend service of songs for late Dare Adeboye (Photos)

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo were among those who attended the service of songs for late Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Also at the event were former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Hundreds of well wishers also attended the event held at the Redemption Camp on Monday evening.

Tears flowed freely as friends and well wishers recounted Dare’s last moment.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu were not at the service of songs in line with Yoruba tradition.

See photos from the event captured by Efunla Ayodele.