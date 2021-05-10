NABTEB wants emphasis on technical, vocational education

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has called for increased emphasis on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Nigeria.

She made the call on Monday while announcing the release of the results of the November/December examinations conducted by the Board.

The NABTEB boss pointed out that TVET was “to train the youths and adults alike, preparing them to develop relevant skills needed for today’s labour market and for academic progression.”

She further noted that “the global economy offered Nigeria new opportunities to adopt TVET, technology and science as veritable tools for national growth and development.”

About 75.72 percent of the total number of candidates (21,175) obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, while 92.42 percent (25,844 candidates) scored five credits and above, with or without English Language and Mathematics.