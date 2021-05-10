Masari inaugurates conflict resolution centre

By Zubairu Idris

Governor Aminu Masari on Monday inaugurated a Community Conflict and Dispute Resolution Centre to reduce the burden and workload of conventional courts in Katsina state.

Speaking during the inauguration at Dandagoro in Batagarawa LGA, Masari said the centre was established to decongest the courts and ensure justice to people.

“It was also established to address security challenges facing the state as well as to ensure peace and harmony among people”.

Masari urged the people to continue to be vigilant and advised landlords to be wary of tenants who rent their houses.

He expressed satisfaction with the role being played by the state House of Assembly in addressing insecurity in the state.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ahmad El-marzuk, said:” the centre is a new innovation in the state that would handle arbitration, reconciliation and mediation”.

According to El-marzuk, the centre will entertain issues bordering on marriages, business transactions and communal related issues among others.

NAN