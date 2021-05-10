Job recruitment: Edo conducts CBT for 4, 000 applicants

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

No fewer than 4, 000 job applicants have undergone Computer Based Test (CBT), for recruitment into the Edo state civil service.

The applicants were shortlisted from the over 15,000 persons that applied for various jobs.

There are two sets of graduates to be employed; young graduates who are qualified and others in the experienced cadre who should have applied with cognate experience in the field of the position applied for.

The State Head of Service, Barr. Anthony Okungbowa disclosed this during the weekend, to journalists in Benin City.

He noted that the ongoing recruitment is part of reforms by Governor Godwin Obaseki-led’s administration to strengthen the state’s civil and public service for optimal and efficient service delivery.

Okungbowa added that the ongoing reforms in the civil service were also aimed at energizing government ministries, departments and agencies with the right tools and skills to deliver efficient service to Edo people.

“’We are rebranding the civil service and Mr. Governor is very passionate about making sure the whole process becomes a success,” Okungbowa said.

The HOS who noted that the government is ensuring that only the best hands fill the vacant positions, reassured that the ongoing recruitment exercise is free, fair, merit-driven, and in accordance with global best practices.

According to him, “Currently, the Computer Based Test for public service is ongoing. Over 15,000 applicants applied and over 4,000 were shortlisted.”

While applauding the Obaseki-led government for the giant strides in infrastructural and human capital development, Okungbowa noted that Governor Obaseki is ready to continue to give his best for the benefit of every Edo citizen.