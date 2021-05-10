Insecurity: Niger governor urges residents to intensify prayers

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has urged residents of the state to continue praying, as it remains the best option for promoting peace in the nation as a whole.

Sani-Bello said this when he hosted top government functionaries, political office holders and others to iftar in Minna on Sunday.

The event which drew people of diverse backgrounds and culture is aimed at strengthening the bond with God, as well as, with brothers and sisters, particularly in the month of Ramadan.

Also, at the event were lawmakers from the National Assembly, state executive council members, directors-general of parastatals, political appointees, heads of information and media organisations.

Others were imams forum, leadership of unions and organisations.

The event culminated with a special prayer session by key government officials, seeking God’s intervention in addressing the security challenges confronting the state in particular and the country.

Those that attended, appreciated the governor for the act of kindness and generosity in line with the teachings of the Quran and Hadith.