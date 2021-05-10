Iganmu: Lagos issues ultimatum to squatters to remove illegal structures

By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) on Monday served squatters at Iganmu Under Bridge three days ultimatum to remove all illegal structures, trucks and vehicles in the area.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, advised the owners of the illegal structures, abandoned trucks and shanties to immediately remove them as well as vacate the area within the stipulated date given to them by the state government.

Jejeloye, while appealing to traders, mechanics, and other squatters living under the bridge in clusters, noted that government would enforce the three-day removal notice on Thursday, 13 May, 2021.

He disclosed that the ‘Removal Notice’ became necessary in view of the rising incidences of traffic robberies around the area and environmental nuisance caused by the squatters in the area.

The Chairman said the government was worried by the squalid environment and that it is serving as hideouts for criminals, who daily dispossess road users of their valuables every now and then, adding that the present nature of the environment allow criminals to escape police arrest.

He added that the state government was committed to reducing the traffic incidence around Ijora and Apapa and it therefore became necessary to remove every bottlenecks to such policy.

He stated that the indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the road was inimical to that policy.

Jejeloye warned owners of abandoned trucks and vehicles, shanties, containers, kiosks to remove them from the area before the expiration of the deadline, adding that this was not the first notice of removal being served on the occupiers.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s newly signed ‘Executive Order’ on traffic and sanitation declared zero tolerance for environmental abuse, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and defacing the environment.

I can assure you that government would enforce this notice come this Thursday,” he said.