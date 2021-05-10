I hatch children like pigeons – Mr Ibu

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu has said he hatched children like pigeons as he has 12 children.

Mr. Ibu said some people had said that people with potbellies were not good lovers or sexually active but said being good on the bed is relative.

He said he has 12 children (10 boys and two girls), which he said nullified such assertion that people with potbellies were not good lovers.

“That is the evidence of my sexual virility. I hatch children like pigeons,” he told The Punch in an interview.

Mr. Ibu also said he could stay off sex for two years, as he is not sex-crazed at all.

“I am not sex-crazed at all. I can abstain for two years. When I had a problem, I stayed off sex for a long time. I am not controlled by sex.

“As of now, I have stayed off sex for at least four months. Remember that I was poisoned in December 2020, so I need to recuperate before engaging in such acts.

“My wife is also missing me. It was not easy for her. She was crying every minute because she genuinely loves me,” he said.

Mr. Ibu said he never cheated on his wife, but said he had children before he married her.

He added that he left that life because many women wanted to have children for him but that he could not build a primary school in his house.

“They liked me because I was good in bed and I’m really grateful for that. I knew what they wanted so I was always very gentle with them.

“Women are attracted to me but I’m only interested in my wife. My wife is as beautiful as I met her, even after four children,” he stated.