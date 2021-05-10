Group demands amnesty for Rev. King

Paths of Peace Initiative, which touts itself a a human rights group has demanded amnesty for Lagos cleric, Rev. Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, popularly called Rev. King.

King was arrested in Lagos in 2006 for the murder of a church member Ann Uzoh.

He was subsequently sentenced to death in January 2007. His conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on 26 February 2016.

He is now being held at the Maiduguri correctional facility.

In a petition sent to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the National Assembly over the weekend, Paths of Peace Initiative claimed that the continued incarceration of Rev. King is grievous injustice against Igbo race and Humanity.

The petition was signed by its National President, Dandy Eze.

The group justified the amnesty call by comparing King’s fate with some Boko Haram terrorists who have been granted amnesty.

“We consider his continued incarceration as a grievous injustice against the Igbo race in particular and humanity in general.