Governor AbdulRazaq greets Elese of Igbaja at 91

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has felicitated with the Elese of Igbaja land and chairman of the Ifelodun Traditional Council, Oba Ahmed Awuni Babalola Arepo III, on his 91st birthday.

The Governor in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye also congratulated the monarch on the 32nd anniversary of his coronation.

“I felicitate with His Royal Majesty, the Elese of Igbaja, on the twin celebrations of his 91st birthday and 32nd year of his ascension to the throne of his forebears.

“The Elese is a distinguished traditional ruler whose deservingly long reign has recorded tremendous landmarks for Igbaja town and its people, home and abroad.

“He is one traditional ruler whose deft handling of public issues always reflects the grace of God who has blessed him with long life and exceptional experience and wisdom as a king,” the Governor said in the statement.

“On behalf of the people and government of our state, I congratulate the respected Elese, his family, and the great people of Igbaja land.

“I also pray the Almighty God to grant him good health and longer reign to continue to serve humanity,” the governor added.