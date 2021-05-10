FG not planning to slash salaries – APC

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Federal Government has no plans to slash salaries of civil servants as alleged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), debunked the allegation in a statement made available to the media on Sunday in Abuja.

PDP, in a statement, had alleged that it got an intelligence report that the Federal Government is planning to slash salaries of workers because of economic reasons.

The Organised Labour had also condemned and rejected the plan in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said NLC was shocked at a statement credited to the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on the plan to reduce the high cost of governance by cutting down on the workers’ salaries.

Wabba expressed the belief that the proposed slash in salaries was certainly not targeted at the minimum wage and consequential adjustment in salaries, noting that the plan was tantamount to a “mass suicide” wish, for Nigerian workers.

However, Akpanudoedehe while debunking the news said PDP’s claims is comical.

“The PDP is up to its comical tales on what it terms intelligence at its disposal to slash the salaries of workers in the country. Clearly only the PDP believes its tales.

“We are proud of our credentials as a truly progressive and people-centered political party.”

He stressed that rather than thinking of slashing workers’ salaries as alleged by the PDP, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is committed to the welfare of Nigerian workers.

He added that the administration had been tested and proven in this regard, saying that it would continue to match words with actions in line with the APC electoral promises.

He noted that the administration had put in place several social investment programmes targeted at citizens living on the margin.

These, he said, include the implementation of the improved minimum wage and the Economic Sustainability Plan to the mass housing programme which thousands of Nigerians are already benefitting from, among others.