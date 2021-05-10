Explainer: What Supreme Court orders Makinde to pay sacked council officials

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

When the Supreme Court invalidated the sacking of elected council officials by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, it has monetary implications.

This was because the apex court also ordered Makinde to pay the accumulated salaries and allowances of the fired officials.

The settlement estimated to be around N3.7 billion, will be shared among 68 chairmen, 68 vice-chairmen and 610 councillors.

They had two years left on their tenure before they were fired by Governor ‘Seyi Makinde as soon as he officially became governor of Oyo State.

According to data, each chairman is entitled to N3,181,611 in salaries and allowances per annum, while each vice-chairman is entitled to N2,803,392 in salaries and allowances.

The LCD Councillors are also entitled to N2.4 million per annum each.

A rough estimate of the debt, which the Supreme Court ordered the governor to pay by August, shows that the chairmen will be paid a total of N432.6 million.

Vice-chairmen will receive N381.2 million and the councillors will receive N2.9billion, bringing the total to an estimated N3.7billion.

A severance package is not included in this settlement.

Governor Makinde in a statement today, said his government will pay the bill.