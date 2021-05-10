Ekiti receives more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ekiti State Government said it has taken delivery of another batch of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Dr Oyebanji Filani, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

According to the commissioner, the delivery of the second consignment would enable the state to continue inoculating its residents against the virus.

Filani said that 52,960 doses of the vaccines, earlier delivered to the state, were duly utilised.

He reiterated the commitment of the current administration to the provision of quality and accessible health care to the citizenry.

The commissioner added that the state would leave no stone unturned toward ensuring that people are vaccinated.

He advised residents to take advantage of the government’s gesture to get vaccinated, stressing that getting immunised remained the most effective way to checkmate the virus.

He also appealed to the people to adhere to required public health and social measures outlined by the government to curtail the spread of the virus.

Filani added that wearing of face mask in public gatherings, proper handwashing, use of alcohol-based sanitizers, and social distancing, even after receiving the vaccine, remain sacrosanct.