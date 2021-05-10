EFCC arrests 52 Yahoo Yahoo boys in Benin

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office has announced the arrest of 52 Yahoo Yahoo boys.

The suspects according to the anti-graft agency were arrested late Sunday night on after a tip-off.

Wilson Uwujaren, Media and Publicity Head of the Commission said the suspects were arrested in different locations in Benin City.

The commission recovered six cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, documents, and identity cards as exhibits.

The arrested suspects were: Wisdom Attah, Alasa Solomon Osho, Jonathan Udofia, Emmanuel Udofia, Oyinbo Tejiri, Edoghogho Onsemudiana, Aisosa Ajayi, Paul Thomas Obinna, Osazuwa Osayamen, Madago Victor, Godwin Emmanuel, William Omorebokhae, Ezemo Junior, Iyamu Iyaro, Umoru Monsura, Efomwonyi Daniel, Omoruyi Lucky, Odion Omonzokpia, Aderho Collins, Ereomah Emmanuel, Eric Obi Ugo, Emmanuel Godwills, Solomon Lucky, Charles Endurance, Ehibor Abraham Ebuwa, Okosun Wesley and Oyase Destiny.

Others were: Elvis Ohikhuore, Ugo Nweke, Faithful Omagbemi, Shuaibu McClinton, Edward Chumosa, Onoriode Precious, Emmanuel Precious, Adenegbe Hope Osaze, Kennedy Emma, Terry Edorodion, Edosa Rollins, Miller Ikuobase, Godwin Kelechi., Ogbolu Israel Uche, Okpodu Samson, Awosadere Daniel, Samuel Asenguah, Ugo Nweke, Charles Irengunju, ThankGod Udofa, Erickson Ororisela, Asemota Terry, Enaboakpe Robert, Odili Wisdom, and Osawaru Martins