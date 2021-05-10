Edinson Cavani extends Manchester United contract

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
Cavani extends Manchester United contract
Cavani extends Manchester United contract
Cavani extends Manchester United contract
Cavani extends Manchester United contract

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United have confirmed that Edinson Cavani has signed a one-year extension to his contract.

The new contract will see the striker at Old Trafford until the end of next season.

Cavani initially signed a single-season deal when he joined United as a free agent last October and has been a big hit, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

“Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents,” the 34-year-old Uruguayan told ManUtd.com.

“I feel a deep bond with my teammates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.

“From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.