Edinson Cavani extends Manchester United contract

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United have confirmed that Edinson Cavani has signed a one-year extension to his contract.

The new contract will see the striker at Old Trafford until the end of next season.

Cavani initially signed a single-season deal when he joined United as a free agent last October and has been a big hit, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

“Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents,” the 34-year-old Uruguayan told ManUtd.com.

“I feel a deep bond with my teammates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.

“From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that.