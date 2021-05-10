Don Jazzy reveals next plan for Mavin Records

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning Nigerian record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh also known as Don Jazzy has said he is still in the groove to paddle the affairs of the Mavin Records label for another 10 years.

He announced on 8 May that the Mavin Records was nine years old and shared a video that depicts the growth of the label.

Speaking in an interview with P.M. News on Sunday at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki Lagos, Don Jazzy said he never thought the label will get this long.

“It feels so good. Nine years is not beans. I am very grateful and thanks to everybody that has been supporting us from the beginning till now.

“If I tell that I was going to get this long, it’s a lie, but the support has been overwhelming,” he said.

The singer-songwriter, however, disclosed that with the continued support of fans, he is hoping to push the label for another decade.

“At 9 years now, I feel like I still have the energy to go another 9 to 10 years, and it can only be God and the fans, the amazing staff that I have at the Mavin, and the artistes as well,” he added.

Like other industries which were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Don Jazzy said the entertainment industry also took a heavy hit.

Since nothing could be done, “everybody move.”

“The pandemic affected everybody, but we move. It affected the live scene, but then the digital scene is still striving. That’s why you don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

“It has happened and there is nothing we can do but everybody move,” he concluded.

Jazzy co-founded the now-defunct record label Mo’ Hits Records in 2004 with his former business partner, Oladapo Oyebanj a.k.a D’banj.

Following its closure, he sets up Mavin Records on 8 May, 2012.

Mavin had produced artistes such as Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks.

It is currently home to Korede Bello, Dr SID, D’Prince, Di’Ja, Johnny Drille, Ladipoe, DNA Twins, Rema, Ayra Starr, 6xSlatt, Crayon, and a host of others.

In 2019, Don Jazzy unveiled a newly built multimillion naira mansion tagged “Mavin Creative Studios” as Mavin Corporate Headquarters to celebrate his 37th birthday.

Don Jazzy said the unique and magnificent office which is situated at Lekki, Lagos, was his birthday gift to himself.