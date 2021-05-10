COVID-19 vaccine is deadly: Oyedepo

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine in circulation is “a deadly thing”.

Oyedepo, therefore, called on the government to come to him for a solution to coronavirus.

He said this on Sunday during the church’s 40th-anniversary thanksgiving service in Ota, Ogun State.

In his words, “They should come to me to find out how to deal with COVID-19 at no cost.

“Let me warn you against this deadly thing circulated round the country. It has not been duly tested.

“An elder of this church who works with the WHO confirmed this, thanking me for always speaking the truth about the authenticity of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Oyedepo also said officials going to churches to get people vaccinated, was an “insult,” insisting that every church “is anti-COVID-19 zone”.