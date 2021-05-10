COVID-19: FG bans night clubs, bars, large gathering again

The Federal Government on Monday banned night clubs, bars and others from operating till further notice in a bid to further stem the tide of COVID-19 in the country.

National Incident Manager, Mukhtar Mohammed at a news conference in Abuja on Monday said night clubs, bars and others should stop operating from Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

He added that the 12.am to 4am curfew has now been restored and would take effect from the midnight of today.

Mohammed said gatherings of religious groups and weddings among others have been reduced to 50 percent attendance, while official engagements, meetings, and conferences should continue to hold virtually.

He said only essential international travels would be encouraged, and that all existing protocols must be strictly adhered to.

The PSC member, however, stated that there was no limitation to intra-state travel.