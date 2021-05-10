Buhari mourns victims of Niger boat accident

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed immense grief on the boat mishap in Tijana village of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the dead and the injured.

In the statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Buhari described the incident as disheartening.

The President noted that some of the victims were reportedly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Commending the life-saving work of the first responders and local divers at the scene of the incident, the President wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

According to him, the search and rescue of some missing passengers must continue.

Buhari called on the transportation authorities to ensure strict adherence to safety regulations on the nation’s waterways.