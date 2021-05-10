Buhari joins prayer for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday joined worshippers for the closing session of the Tafsir at the State House Mosque where prayers were said for Allah’s protection to be upon the nation, its people and the leaders.

The President and worshippers listened to the final round of the daily interpretation of the Quran delivered by Sheikh Abdulwahid Abubakar Sulaiman, the Chief Imam, which they had done throughout the fasting period.

In today’s episode, the Imam reviewed the virtues of Ramadan and prayed against disunity, unrest, anger, and crimes.

He also prayed to God for peace, harmony and security for the nation and its people.

In a short sermon to commemorate the end of the exercise, Sheikh Abdulwahid said we desperately need God’s peace in view of the challenges facing the nation.

He urged all citizens to do justice to one another and seek restoration through repentance, humility and love.

See photos from the event below: