Breaking: IPOB planning to attack Lagos – CP Odumosu

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu on Monday disclosed of plans by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to attack Lagos.

He said the threat by IPOB to attack soft target in Lagos was being investigated.

Odumosu spoke at a Security Summit convened by the Lagos State Government in Lagos on Monday.

According to Odumosu, “the Command has taken notice of agitators for Oodua Republic

by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in

the State. Twenty four of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored.

“Similarly, the threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the Command intelligence gathering and other security services in the State.

“Strategies are being put in place to neutralize their activities. The Command is using this medium to solicit for the support of all and sundry to be vigilant at all times and report any

suspicious person or movement to security agencies. Let us adopt the slogan of “when you see something, say something.”

Detail later…