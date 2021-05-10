Birthday tragedy: Gunman shoots six people dead, kills self

Gunman shot seven people dead on Sunday morning during a birthday party in Colorado, United States.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski, said words fell short to describe the tragedy that took place.

The party was being held at a home on Preakness Way inside the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community on the east side of the city.

Police say the celebration was still in full swing at 12:40 a.m. when the boyfriend of one of the victims barged in with a gun and started shooting, KKTV NEWS reports.

According to the police, friends, family, and children were gathered inside the trailer to celebrate when the shooting occurred.

It was gathered that the assailant took his life after the shooting.

According to Niski, as the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, his heart broke for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents.

He said from the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, they were all left incredibly shaken.

“This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home. When these types of unspeakable acts happen, there is nothing that can be done to fully rebuild what was lost or replace those who are no longer with us.

“My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today, is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and be here for you with an unwavering support,” Niski said.