Bandits storm Katsina Mosque, abduct 40 worshippers

Hoodlums suspected to be bandits on Monday morning attacked a Mosque in Kwata, Jibia Local Government Area of Kastina State.

The bandits abducted over 40 worshippers.

Reports have it that the incident occurred early on Monday morning during the Laylatul Qadr prayer.

The Laylatul Qadr prayer which is the Night of Decree or Night of Power is one of the most sacred nights in the Islamic calendar.

Confirming the attack, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Gambo Ishaka said that 30 of the abductees have been rescued by the joint security operatives.

“The report is true. Hoodlums attacked a Mosque in Kwata and abducted over 40 persons but we were able to rescue 30 of them.

“But these remaining ten, I cannot vividly say they are kidnapped or probably ran somewhere within the location for safety during the attack.

“It was after we conducted headcount this morning that we discovered that about ten villagers are still missing.

“But hopefully, we are going to find them. The operation is still ongoing.

“As I’m speaking to you, military and police are after these hoodlums, we have found out that they are heading towards Ambe and Tumburun in Zamfara State which is the hideout of the criminal elements.

“Investigation is on top gear to ensure the remaining ten are rescued and the criminals are brought to book.

“No life was lost during the attack”.