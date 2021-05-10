Alexx Ekubo announces wedding dates with an invite

By Abankula

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has now announced the wedding dates with his fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Ekubo gave two dates, 20 November for the traditional wedding in Imo and 27 November for the church wedding in Lagos.

And he appeared to be throwing the invitation open to his 3.6 million fans on the social media platform, as he wrote: “Save the date. Let the countdown begin”.

The post has gone viral, attracting comments from Nollywood colleagues.

“Let’s do this my darlings 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 I can’t wait”, wrote Omoni Oboli.

“It’s about to be a carnival ! 🔥🔥🔥”, commented Chioma Akpotha.