Adeboye: Sunday Igboho eats his words

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Despite video evidence, Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Sunday Igboho has denied mocking Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the death of his son, Dare Adeboye.

Igboho, in an interview with his media aide Olayomi Koiki on Saturday, had said he would not sympathize with Adeboye over the demise of his son because the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God does not support the Yoruba nation.

Igboho went on to rain curses on any elder or Pastor who refuses to support the secessionist agenda, saying God will kill their children and wives.

“Has Baba supported the Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.

“Pastor Adeboye didn’t speak about the Yoruba nation. Look at the number of crowd in Baba Adeboye’s church. Is he not supposed to tell all of them to join the Yoruba nation? We don’t need to greet him.

“God himself will start asking questions from all the enemies of the Yoruba race. By the grace of God, anybody who says Yoruba will not get to the promised land, God will kill their children and wives and their entire family.”

The comment generated outrage from many Nigerians, who condemned the self-acclaimed activist for being insensitive to the present ordeal of the septuagenarian.

Following the negative reactions on social media, Sunday Igboho has come out to deny mocking Pastor Adeboye, praying that “may God forgive the dead and may his soul rest in peace.”

According to Igboho, he was misquoted, adding that he only rained curses on the enemies of the Yoruba race and not the man of God.

“They said I mocked Pastor Adeboye, I didn’t mock that man. He is our father. I wasn’t talking to him. I don’t know him and he does not know me. I am a Christian. Had it been that I am a Muslim, they would have said I’m trying to be religious intolerant.

“I was only saying the Yoruba nation is not a religious matter. We accommodate Muslims, Christians, and traditionalists. I didn’t insult that man. People just misquoted me by cutting that part of the video. Did I mock him? I didn’t say anything concerning him.

“I was asked a question about the death of his son, how will I mock him over his son’s death. I can’t pray that his son should die. I didn’t say anything negative about him. I said all elders who have the power to assist the Yoruba race but choose not to, I rained curses on them.

“God who created us knows when we will go back. Whoever mocks the dead will also die one day. We all will die. How will I mock the dead? I didn’t insult the deceased son. May God forgive the dead and may his soul rest in peace. May our father live long,” Sunday Igboho stated.