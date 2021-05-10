2022 AWCON qualifiers: Nigeria to tackle Ghana in first round

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Nine-time champions Super Falcons of Nigeria will face arch-rivals Black Queens of Ghana in the first round of qualifiers for the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The draw for Morocco 2022 AWCON was conducted on Monday in Cairo by Heba Sarwat, the Senior Manager of Women Football & Futsal at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy assisted in conducting the draw.

Aside from Morocco who has qualified as hosts, the draw saw a record 44 member associations who will be participating in the qualifying series.

The tournament will be the first edition organised under the format of 12 teams.

Matches in the first and second legs of the first round fixtures will hold between June 5 and June 15.

Also, matches in the first and second legs of the second round fixtures will hold between Oct. 18 and Oct. 29.

The complete draw is as follows:

First-round

M1 – Uganda vs Ethiopia

M2 – Kenya vs South Sudan

M3 – Eritrea vs Burundi

M4 – Djibouti vs Rwanda

M5 – Malawi vs Zambia

M6 – Tanzania vs Namibia

M7 – Zimbabwe vs Eswatini

M8 – Angola vs Botswana

M9 – Mozambique vs South Africa

M10 – Algeria vs Sudan

M11 – Egypt vs Tunisia

M12 – Equatorial Guinea vs DR Congo

M13 – Sao Tome and Principe vs Togo

M14 – Congo vs Gabon

M15 – Central African Republic vs Cameroon

M16 – Sierra Leone vs the Gambia

M17 – Liberia vs Senegal

M18 – Mali vs Guinea

M19 – Guinea Bissau vs Mauritania

M20 – Burkina Faso vs Benin

M21 – Nigeria vs Ghana

M22 – Niger vs Cote d’Ivoire

Second Round

Winners M1 vs Winners M2

Winners M3 vs Winners M4

Winners M5 vs Winners M6

Winners M7 vs Winners M8

Winners M9 vs Winners M10

Winners M11 vs Winners M12

Winners M13 vs Winners M14

Winners M15 vs Winners M16

Winners M17 vs Winners M18

Winners M19 vs Winners M20

Winners M21 vs Winners M22

Aggregate winners will qualify to join hosts Morocco in the final tournament.

