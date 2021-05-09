Tuchel confident Chelsea can win Champions League

Chelsea’s manager, Thomas Tuchel has expressed confidence his side can defeat Manchester City to win the Champions League final.

City were shocked by Chelsea on Saturday after the London Club defeated them 2-1 to delay their Premier League title party by another week.

Chelsea had also ended City’s Quadruple hopes in the FA Cup semi-finals.

In an interview with SkySports, the German coach said: “The win gave us confidence but, as I have said before, this result will not change the [Champions League] final,” Tuchel added.

“The final is a very unique game and you cannot predict what will happen.

“You need to be well prepared, we will have some changes again, they will have some changes again, but we will arrive with the knowledge we are capable of beating City.

“This is what we have now, and this will not change until Istanbul.”