REDTV launches new series “Public Figure”

By Taiwo Okanlawon

United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDtv is set to put on display its depth and Pan African reach with the new series, ‘Public Figure’.

The channel which continues to blaze the trail in online entertainment as it pushes the best of Africa to the world developed and produced the new series in Ghana.

The Public Figure revolves around power, marriage, politics, love, and celebrity life, with award-winning Ghanaian actors, Van Vicker and Dela Seade as the lead cast.

Naa Ashorkor, Kingsley Yamoah, Benny Ashun and Daisy Amankwah also play prominent roles in the show which will premier on May 19th, 2021.

Speaking ahead of the Premiere, REDTV’s Executive Director, Bola Atta who is also the Group Director of Communications at UBA, said “UBA is focused on promoting entrepreneurship across Africa and its support for the creative industry is reflected through the REDTV platform.

“We have been doing this for a few years now. creating rich and entertaining content to support this all-important sector.

“It is also a conscious effort on our part to ensure that we create jobs and opportunities for the African creatives.

“We want to encourage more people to explore their talent without the hesitation or fear of not being able to reach their potential in an industry that still has a huge amount of growing to do on the continent,” he said.

Atta also pointed out that REDTV developed the new series in Ghana being a pan -African and an Africa-wide agenda platform.

“We have had content from Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Senegal and a couple of other African countries and Ghana is on our road map.

“Public figure was filmed in Ghana by a Ghanaian cast and crew. We will continue to create job opportunities in the creative industry across Africa,” he added.

“Public Figure” will begin to air on REDTV’s YouTube channel, @itsredtv on 19th, 2021 at 3pm WAT.

REDTV, is also the producer of awarding winning hit series such as The Men’s Club (TMC), Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Inspector K, Assistant Madams, RedHot Topics, Hotel Boutique and a host of other hit series.