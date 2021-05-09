Oshiomhole, Oyegun unite for Edo APC

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and John Odigie Oyegun, two past national chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC. have called for a united APC in Edo State.

The two APC leaders, who had tangled over various issues in the past, gave the charge in Benin on Saturday during the stakeholders meeting of the party.

Oyegun urged members of the party to put the past behind and look at the future.

“I am APC, I belong to APC body and soul. Let us close ranks, the future of our party is bright.

“Every member of the party including party leaders has a contribution to make for the improvement and success of the party. No individual can be greater than the party,” he said.

He also appealed that members in the state should close ranks and work with the party leadership to at both state and national level in the interest of the party.

Oshiomole, on his part, urged party members to close ranks and work with the leadership of the party at the state and other levels in the overall interest of the party.

The duo also commended the State Caretaker Committee of the party, led by retired Col David Imuse for the success recorded during the just concluded membership registration exercise of the party in the state.

Stakeholders who were present at the party meeting are Prince Malik Afegbua; the former governor of Edo State, Professor Oserheimhen Osunbor and his erstwhile deputy, Chief Lucky Imasuen; a former deputy governor, Dr Pius Odubu; some members of the National Assembly, including Senator Francis Alimikhena, Hon Dennis Idahosa, Patrick Aisowieren among other stakeholders.