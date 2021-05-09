OAUSTECH non-teaching unions suspend strike

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The non-teaching staff unions of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, have suspended five weeks-old strikes over non-payment of salaries and unremitted pension deductions.

The unions are: Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) under the umbrella of the Joint Action Congress (JAC) of the institution.

The suspension notice is contained in a communique jointly signed by Mr Temidayo Temola, Mr Peter Akindehinde and Mr Bobola Bamigbola for SSANU, NASU and NAAT respectively and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Okitipupa.

The unions’ executives thanked all members for their cooperation, doggedness and solidarity, saying the offer by the institution’s management was considered by Congress and there was no need to continue the industrial action.

The unions’ executives, therefore, urged their members to sheath their swords and resume work on Monday, May 10 as agreed by JAC.

“The leadership of JAC (SSANU, NASU and NAAT), OAUSTECH branch appreciates all members for their cooperation and doggedness, we also appreciate all stakeholders for their intervention with a view to preventing further industrial action

“This is to inform members that the agreement between the unions and the management have been documented and evidence of payment of seven months pension deductions arrears had also been laid before the union executives.

“In view of this, the strike embarked upon by the unions is hereby suspended until further notice and all members are to resume to their duty posts on Monday, May 10,’’ the communique stated.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the institution that joined the industrial action of the non-teaching unions on April 7 but called off its strike and resumed lectures on April 26 while the non-teaching staff continued their agitation.