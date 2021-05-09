NSCIA: Look for Shawwal moon Tuesday

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has called on Muslims across Nigeria to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Tuesday.

The NSCIA Deputy Secretary-General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, made the call in a statement on Saturday.

Prof Shehu noted that following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the crescent of Shawwal should be searched for on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 equivalent to 29 Ramadan, 1442 AH.

The statement read, “If the crescent is actually sighted by informed persons on Tuesday night and His Eminence is so advised by the experts, he would address the Press to declare Wednesday, 12 May 2021 as the first day of Shawwal (‘Id day).

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted on Tuesday night, Thursday, 13 May 2021 automatically becomes the first of Shawwal, 1442 AH (‘Id day).

“A press statement to that effect would be issued on Tuesday night,” the statement noted.