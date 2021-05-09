NCDC discharges 796 COVID-19 patients

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has discharged additional 796 patients after testing negative to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

It stated that the nation’s total recoveries had increased to 156,250 in the past 24 hours while active cases stood at 7,823.

“Our discharges today include a backlog of 795 community recoveries in Adamawa managed in line with guidelines,” it said.

The agency said it registered 30 new COVID-19 infections in three states, which raised the total number of cases in the country to 165,370.

It said that out of the 30 new infections recorded, Lagos had 21, Adamawa, eight and Rivers, one.

NCDC said no new death was recorded from the disease which had already claimed 2,065 lives nationwide.

It added that the number of deaths recorded from COVID-19 had declined recently with only four deaths recorded in the past 24 days.

The agency said since the pandemic broke out in February 2020 the nation had carried out 1,939,165 tests across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile, it stated that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

NAN