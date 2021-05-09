Manchester United keep City waiting with Aston Villa win

Manchester United completed a decisive comeback against Aston Villa at Villa Park further making Manchester City wait another week to be crowned Premier League champions.

City still need three points themselves, or for United to drop three points, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s came from behind to slam Villa 3-1 in their home.

Goals from, Bruno Fernandes (pen), Mason Greenwood, and Edinson Cavani gave Man Utd the comeback victory.

The Villans survived some early pressure to take the lead on 24 minutes, when Bertrand Traore received the ball on the left of the penalty area, rolled Victor Lindelof, and fired superbly across goal and into the top corner of the net.

United came out with a point to prove in the second half and Paul Pogba’s deflected shot left Emiliano Martinez wrong-footed, but it missed the post and went wide.

Pogba was involved again on 52 minutes, drawing a foul from Douglas Luiz in the penalty area, and Bruno Fernandes did the rest, sending Martinez the wrong way.

Villa were rocked by this calamitous mistake, and four minutes later it was 2-1 to the visitors.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka laid the ball into Mason Greenwood and the young forward dummied and fooled his marker, firing low into Martinez’s near post.

Substitute Edinson Cavani wrapped up the three points on 88 minutes when he headed home a Marcus Rashford cross.