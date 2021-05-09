Kidnapped ABSU student regains freedom

By Sam Oditah/Umuahia

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has announced the release of a student of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), abducted on Wednesday night on the Okigwe-Uturu Road.

The victim was identified as Miss Jessica Chidera Oyendi, a 400 level student of department of Political science.

She was abducted by hoodlums, along with other passengers in a Sienna Van between 7.00 p.m. and 8.00 p.m. on their way to Uturu.

On his official Twitter handle@GovernorIkpeazu, the governor “expressed joy over the development’’

He vowed that he would surely take justice to those involved in the kidnap and would not share the state with criminal elements.

“I spoke with her (the student) and her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done.

“Our administration has since taken measures to strengthen the security around the area where the incident happened and even beyond to ensure the security of lives and property.

“Security of lives and property remains my number one assignment as governor and it is one duty I will never take lightly,’’ Ikpeazu tweeted.