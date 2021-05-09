Kano Pillars sign 7 new players

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Kano Pillars, have signed seven new players for the second stanza of the 2020/2021 league season, the club’s Media Officer, Idris Malikawa said.

The club recently signed Nigerian international, Ahmed Musa.

Malikawa identified the new seven players as: , Sabastine Uche Great, Eze Ifeanyi Kelvin Great from Akwa United FC and Adamu Salihu from Ijayapi Rocks of Abuja.

Others are Kokoette Ibiok Udo from Dakkada FC, Ezekiel Tamaraebifha from Lobi stars, Egbo Godwin Monday and Joseph Yinka Bah from Limbe FC of Cameroon.

He said that besides adding quality to the team, the new signings are expected to provide the necessary steel needed by the squad to achieve its goal of winning the league.

Malikawa also explained that three of the newly signed players, Ezekiel Tamaraebifha, Sabastine Great and Eze Kelvin, were among the twenty-man squad that travelled with the team to Warri for Match Day 20 encounter against Warri Wolves, on Sunday.

Pillars, who occupy the second position on the league table, have 36 points from 19 matches.