I don’t want a rich husband – Ka3na

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Kate Jones, popularly known as Ka3na has disclosed that she has a different mindset from women of her generation.

According to the reality TV star and brand influencer, while other women are concerned with snagging a husband who is rich, she is more focused on working to become a rich wife.

The fashion entrepreneur, stated this in a tweet on Saturday, telling her fans to watch and learn from the boss lady.

“While some women are searching for a rich husband, I am focusing on being a rich wife. Watch And Learn… #ka3nathebosslady,” she tweeted.

Ka3na while in BBNaija’s house revealed that she married a 64-year-old British at 22 and the union lasted four years.

The couple shares a daughter, whose name is Lila.

She said she met her ex-husband in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and went through IVF to have a child for him.