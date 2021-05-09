Gunmen kill two policemen again, burn police station in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra, IPOB, in the early hours of Sunday killed two policemen and set ablaze Mkpatak Police Station in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State

The attack is coming less than a day in which five policemen were shot dead in Akwa Ibom and a police station burnt by gunmen in a coordinated attacks.

Twelve cows were also killed by the gunmen during the attack.

A source told The Punch that Ukana Ikot Ntuen while the cows were killed at Afaha Ikot Ebak in the same LGA.

The source said one of the officers was burnt inside his car while the other officer on a motorcycle was shot by the hoodlums.

Akwa Ibom Police spokesman, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the attacks, but said he was yet to get official reports.

He said the police were following the trend.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered deployment of tactical team to the affected areas.

On Saturday, gunmen shot five policemen and a woman dead in Akwa Ibom State in an attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters in Odoro Ikpe, Ini Local Government.

The gunmen were suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

A statement issued by Israel Adaisin, Chairman, Ini Local Government, confirmed the tragedy, blaming ESN for the attack.

The chairman said the gunmen arrived Ini Local Government Area with two buses and one Sienna car on Saturday at about 2:45 am numbering more than 40 men, killed 5 policemen on duty and one woman at Odoro Ikpe Police station while burning several vehicles during the attack.