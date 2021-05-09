GOFAMINT leader Elijah Abina loses 53-year-old son

Emmanuel Folorunso Abina, the 53-year-old son of the General Overseer of The Gospel Faith Mission International Elijah Abina, has passed away.

The son of the 85-year-old cleric died on Wednesday, April 28, but the announcement was made last week.

Emmanuel reportedly died after a brief illness.

Emmanuel, until his transition, was the pastor in charge of the Kingdom House Assembly of the church located in Festac Town, Lagos State.

A statement by the church announcing the demise, signed by GOFAMINT General Secretary, Pastor S.O. Omowumi, said:

“With a heavy heart but in total submission to the sovereignty of the Supreme God, we announce the passing onto the glory of our brother, our pastor, and a member of the Executive Council of The Gospel Faith Mission International, Pastor Emmanuel Folorunso Abina, on Wednesday, 28 April 2021.

“Gone too soon but we praise the Almighty God for the life Pastor Folorunso lived and the indelible impact he made in the church, particularly among the youth.

“May the Lord Jesus Christ comfort our General Overseer, the immediate and extended family as well as the church.”