Fayemi hails Bisi Egbeyemi at 77

By Ariwodola Idowu

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi extolled the virtues of his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, on the occasion of the latter’s 77th birthday.

In a statement by Mr Yinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary, the governor noted that Egbeyemi had consistently proved to be “a reliable ally, astute technocrat and illustrious statesman“.

He said Egbeyemi remained a great asset to his administration having deployed his experience as a seasoned administrator, lawyer and community leader.

The governor described Egbeyemi as a strong pillar who had contributed immensely to the actualisation of the five-point development agenda of his administration.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the government and good people of Ekiti state, I congratulate Chief Egbeyemi and wish him a happy birthday.

” I pray that God continues to bless him with good health and wisdom to make more remarkable contributions to this administration’s quest for a better Ekiti State.

“Our prayer is that he will live the rest of his years in good health, excellent spirit and undiluted joy,” the governor said.

NAN