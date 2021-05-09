Ekiti 2022: Aribisala inaugurates campaign team

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Mr Wale Aribisala, national treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an aspirant in the Ekiti 2022 governorship race, has inaugurated his campaign team.

At the inauguration on Saturday, he advocated for the restructuring of the security architecture of the nation to ensure a peaceful society.

Former State PDP Chairman, Chief Bola Olu-Ojo was named the Director-General of the campaign team at the event that was held at Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

While addressing the campaign team, Aribisala said that the security situation in the country has become worrisome, requiring people who know their onions to rescue the situation.

“Today, we can not say we want to travel without feeling apprehension of being kidnapped. That’s how bad our security setup is.

“What we need now are people with good ideology, with quality leadership, who could use their knowledge to revamp the economy, ensure security and bring succour to the people,” Aribisala said.

He urged the team to strategise on how to mobilise delegates with a view to securing the party ticket ahead of the governorship election.

The governorship aspirant said that the experience and personality of the director-general would help the team to achieve victory in the 2021 primary election.

He urged members to propagate the good ideology of the PDP to the people.

The Director-General, Chief Bola Olu-Ojo, expressed his readiness to work for the emergence of Aribisala as the governorship candidate of the PDP.

He promised to work with other stakeholders to have a smooth-running campaign and secure the ticket for his principal.