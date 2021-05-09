Arewa Forum opposes paying ransom to bandits

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed reservations about paying money to secure abductees.

The apex northern socio-cultural body in a statement said the forum was against paying kidnappers to free their abductees.

National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Mr Emmanuel Yawe thanked Nigerians who risked their lives in the delicate negotiating process to free those held hostages by bandits.

“We thank God for saving their lives and rejoice with their families both immediate and extended.

“Our only regret is that millions of Naira were alleged to have been paid to the bandits before they granted freedom to the kidnapped students,” the body said.

The ACF explained that, as a body, it is opposed to the payment of such ransom, “even though we agree with negotiating with bandits.”

It, however, appealed to the bandits holding other innocent people to set them free without further delay.

“Whatever may be the grievances of the kidnappers against society, spilling innocent blood will not be a solution” the ACF stated.