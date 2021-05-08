Home Nigeria News Politics Zamfara PDP disowns factional leaders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara has pledged to take appropriate action against members of the “True PDP” who recently set up a parallel office in the state.

The state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, said at a news conference in Gusau on Saturday that the party has no faction in the state.

“We don’t know those claiming to be the faction’s leaders, we are not even sure if they are PDP members.

“I am using this medium to urge PDP members and general public to disregard such claims.

“The party is going to investigate the matter and deal with it legally,” he said.

Danfulani also dismissed speculation that the faction was created by the party to pave way for Gov. Bello Matawalle to defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“We are not aware of any move by Matawalle to defect to APC, he has never told us that he will defect from PDP to any political party,” the state PDP chairman added.

Members of the “True PDP” recently inaugurated their state secretariat in Gusau.

