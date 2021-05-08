You cannot get Presidency by secession threats – El-Rufai tells Ndigbo

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said the southeast cannot get the presidency by “threats or by shouting victimhood”.

According to the governor, the region could only produce Nigeria’s President through a political process, by forming an alliance with other regions.

He pointed out that former presidents and President Muhammadu Buhari also engaged other regions to assume power.

El-Rufai stated this during a webinar hosted by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House.

In his words; “I don’t think anyone has stopped the South-East from going for the presidency. But you see, you cannot get the Presidency of Nigeria by threats or by shouting victimhood.

“This is a political process and you have to engage other parts of Nigeria to convince them to support you. That is what everyone does. That is what Jonathan did in 2011; that is what Buhari did in 2015 and 2019. That is what every President does.

“You don’t stay in your corner, abuse everyone in Nigeria and say give me Presidency. It is not going to happen.

“Presidency is not by allocation. It is the result of a political process. You join a political party, your party negotiates with other parts of the country, and it happens. That is how it is done. And you cannot get it by sitting down or threatening secession. It won’t work.

“I think the South-East is going about it the wrong way because if you look at the APC (All Progressives Congress) for instance, we do not have many footprints in the South-East,” he added.