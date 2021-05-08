Bitcoin remains a dominant subject in various discussions about global financial markets, investments, and digital currencies.

Currently, Bitcoin is the world’s most popular virtual currency. It’s a precious cryptocurrency in a world of 1500 cryptocurrencies and above.

So, what is it about bitcoin that creates all that fuss? Well, here are some of the most significant reasons why everyone is talking about bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a Fully Decentralized Virtual Currency

One of the outstanding qualities of bitcoin is that it is an autonomous digital currency not subject to any form of government or political influence.

Bitcoin allows its users to acquire holdings, trade virtually, and pay for goods and services online without relying on third parties stipulated by traditional banking institutions.

Bitcoin has an underlying blockchain technology, a digital public database that confirms and stores all transaction data in encrypted blocks.

That ensures high-tech security, making it very difficult for unauthorized users to infiltrate the network. The supply has a limit of 21 million bitcoins, which means not a single more will ever come into circulation.

Since bitcoin is decentralized, anyone can freely sign up with a reliable trading platform to acquire holdings, buy and sell them.

Bitcoin revolution website is one such platform whereby individuals and businesses can sign up free to learn about bitcoin trading and conduct transactions worldwide conveniently.

Bitcoin is a Convenient Financial Instrument

Individuals and businesses can use bitcoin for a wide range of financial transactions. Many countries that have embraced bitcoin allow people to exchange the central banks-issued fiat currencies for bitcoins, stored in digital wallets as virtual holdings.

The bitcoin investments can also buy or pay for goods and services in stores, just like traditional currencies.

Today, many businesses, including auto manufacturing companies, tech firms, electronic payment service providers, and retailers, increasingly integrate bitcoin into their payment systems.

As a result, bitcoin is now a valid means of payment accepted by most online and physical stores. As an online-based currency, money exchanges are always instantaneous, ensuring greater convenience for business owners and consumers.

Bitcoin is a High-value Virtual Asset

Bitcoin has continued to soar in the recent months, attaining its all-time high of $60,000 in less than three months.

Despite the few short-lived price swings mainly impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, the bitcoin price has kept climbing, and cryptocurrency markets analysts predict its value will continue to skyrocket moving forward.

Some leading investors like JP Morgan have pointed out the widespread adoption of bitcoin by mainstream institutions could swiftly push its value to $146,000.

Despite the severe disruptions of the financial markets by the COVID-19 pandemic, bitcoin has demonstrated that cryptocurrencies are reliable, safe havens with more significant potential for higher returns on investments.

Many renowned investors, including Tesla’s Elon Musk, have recently compared bitcoin to gold, describing it as a lucrative financial instrument that could effectively retain its worth in times of economic turmoil and inflation, as witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bitcoin is also highly valuable mainly because of its relatively lower transaction costs. Its blockchain technology eliminates the need for third-party involvement in transactions, thereby removing the risk premium.

Besides, the technology uses robots and encryptions to track the market statistics and secure transactions, which further cuts the operating costs. That results in meager transaction costs, expanding the profit margins for bitcoin traders.

The volatility of bitcoin is another significant element that generates much concern among investors, cryptocurrency market analysts, and businesses. However, that is not surprising since bitcoin’s value, like other cryptocurrencies, mainly depends on perceptions.

Therefore, investors and traders should conduct bitcoin transactions cautiously while keeping a watchful eye on the global cryptocurrency markets and trading patterns to maximize their gains.