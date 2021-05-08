War against okada: Lagos Taskforce seizes 91 bikes (Photos)

By
Kazeem Ugbodaga
-
Lagos Taskforce impounds 91 bikes
The Lagos State Taskforce has impounded 91 motorcycles, popularly known as okada in a renewed onslaught to stop them from plying prohibited routes across the State.

The okadas were impounded at Cele Bus Stop, on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway on Friday.

“A total of 91 bikes were impounded when officers of the Lagos task force combed Cele- Mile 2 expressway earlier today.

“This is in line with the clampdown on motorcyclist plying routes restricted for motorcycle in Lagos,” the Taskforce said on its Instagram page.

