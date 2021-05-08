Aguero missed embarrassingly from penalty spot (Video)

By
Michael Adesina
-
Aguero missed embarrassingly from the penalty spot
Aguero missed embarrassingly from the penalty spot

Sergio Aguero had the chance to put Manchester City 2-0 up over Chelsea from the penalty spot but missed embarrassingly.

Aguero were already 1-0 up through Raheem Sterling when they were awarded a spot-kick shortly before half-time.

The Blues striker stepped up to take it knowing that converting it would put his side within touching distance of clinching the Premier League title.

But his weak attempt at a Panenka-style penalty dropped into the hands of grateful Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Aguero immediately sheepishly looked over to the bench, where manager Pep Guardiola was visibly annoyed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.