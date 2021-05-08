Aguero missed embarrassingly from penalty spot (Video)

Sergio Aguero had the chance to put Manchester City 2-0 up over Chelsea from the penalty spot but missed embarrassingly.

Aguero were already 1-0 up through Raheem Sterling when they were awarded a spot-kick shortly before half-time.

The Blues striker stepped up to take it knowing that converting it would put his side within touching distance of clinching the Premier League title.

But his weak attempt at a Panenka-style penalty dropped into the hands of grateful Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Aguero immediately sheepishly looked over to the bench, where manager Pep Guardiola was visibly annoyed.