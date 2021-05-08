T.B Joshua condoles with Pastor Adeboye

Pastor T.B. Joshua, Leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has condoled with Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the death of his son.

T.B. Joshua also consoled with the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) over the sudden death of Pastor Dare Adeboye.

In his reaction to Dare’s death, Joshua said the sad event would not have happened if God did not permit it, adding that He needed no human’s approval to his will.

The pastor during a live broadcast on Emmanuel TV said, “God does not need our permit; God’s time is the best.”

“It is not how long we live that matters but how well we live,” he added

He also called on his congregants to pray to God to comfort and strengthen the family and the RCCG.

“Let us observe a moment of silence in remembrance of Pastor Dare Adeboye,” Joshua concluded.

The church has announced that burial activities for Pastor Dare Adeboye will commence on Sunday 9th May 2021.

Dare, who was described as a “miracle child” by his father during his 42nd birthday, died in his sleep on Tuesday at his home in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.