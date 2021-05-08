Super League: Rebels adamant, say they will not bow to UEFA threats

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have issued a joint statement refusing to abandon the Super League.

They claim they will not bow to ‘unacceptable’ pressure and threats to leave the League and would keep pushing projects similar to the Super League in future.

UEFA yesterday announced that nine of the 12 Super League clubs had agreed to a “Club Commitment Declaration” and accepted a five per cent cut in their European revenue for one season.

The European football governing body added that Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid will be “promptly referred” to disciplinary bodies.

It is in response to this the rebel clubs issued a joint statement noting that they have suffered and continue to suffer unacceptable third-party pressures, threats.

The stubborn trio continue to claim the League concept was and is for ‘the good of football.

They say they will ‘reconsider the proposed approach’ but claim it would be ‘highly irresponsible’ to abandon the project altogether because of what they call a ‘systemic crisis’ in the football industry.