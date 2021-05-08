Sheikh Gumi a pure evil, janjaweed terrorist – Fani-Kayode

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi as “a pure evil, a janjaweed terrorist”.

Fani-Kayode made the remark on his Twitter page while insisting that Gumi is a terrorist.

The chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party warned against trusting the Islamic scholar.

“Sheik Ahmad Gumi is the physical manifestation and living personification of unadulterated and pure evil.

“He speaks peace but war is in his heart.

“Behind his seemingly gentle visage and soft words lies a hungry and insatiable wolf that thirsts for blood.

“He is the quintessential Janjaweed terrorist: a man with no morals and no scruples.

“He reminds me of the Pied Piper of Hamlin that led the children away. Those who trust him do so at their own peril,” he said.

Many Civil groups and Nigerians have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest Gumi over his interaction with bandits.