Rivers Police confirm loss of 7 cops, 5 rifles to attackers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has officially confirmed P.M.NEWS report about the killing of seven Policemen in several attacks Friday night.

The Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, led members of his management team and tactical commanders to the respective scenes this morning for an on-the-spot assessment of the attacks.

In a press statement, the Police Command said none of the stations attacked was burnt.

However, the command said it lost five assault rifles to the attackers.

SP Nnamdi Omoni, the Public Relations Officer of the Command said:

“The incident which led to the death of seven policemen occurred last night at about 2030hrs, where unknown gunmen driving in two branded Hilux vans, attacked the special check point at Choba bridge, where in a surprised attack, killed two Policemen on duty and set ablaze a private car belonging to one of the Policemen.

“A similar attack was launched at Rumuji Police Station by the same hoodlums who killed two Policemen on duty and burnt a Police patrol vehicle.

“However, a stiff resistance by the Police prevented the hoodlums from gaining access into the Police station. In the course of exchange of fire, two of the attackers were fatally wounded and died on the spot.

“The third attack at Elimgbu Police Station was equally resisted by the Police, though three officers were killed in that attack.

`’But the serious fire engagement made them to abandon their bullet riddled Hilux van, while they escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds with a snatched Sienna bus.

“The continued engagement by the Police, also forced them to abandon the Sienna car they were using to escape at the Refinery junction, while their remnants again escaped with bullet wounds.

“In the meantime, the corpses of the fallen heroes have been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary, while the Commissioner of Police, CP. Eboka Friday, who led members of his management team and tactical Commanders to the respective scenes this morning for an on-the-spot assessment, has launched a serious manhunt for the perpetrators with a view to apprehending the culprits and bringing them to justice.

“So far, the Command is relatively calm and the Commissioner of Police is currently in a security with his team, as security has been further strengthened in all the Police formations in the State, including other critical public and private infrastructure.